Protest Takes Place in Paris after Death of Mauritanian Worker
(MENAFN) A demonstration took place in Paris over the weekend following the death of a Mauritanian migrant worker while in police custody. The case has sparked public anger after footage of the arrest circulated widely online.
The incident involved 35-year-old El Hacen Diarra, whose violent detention on Jan. 14 was recorded and later shared on social media. In response, roughly 1,000 people assembled in the French capital after calls from groups campaigning against police violence.
Participants demanded accountability for Diarra’s death, which occurred after he was forcefully restrained by police. The march was conducted in silence and under police oversight, and members of Diarra’s family were present.
Protesters carried signs reading "Justice for El Hacen Diarra" and "No justice, no peace."
Diarra had been arrested in Paris’ 20th arrondissement on allegations of resisting arrest, possessing "a brown substance resembling cannabis," and holding "forged administrative documents." His relatives maintain that he was subjected to police violence outside the migrant workers’ residence where he lived.
Video recorded by nearby residents appeared to show two officers striking an individual who was already on the ground. During a review of the footage requested by the family, Diarra could be heard saying, "You are suffocating me."
Authorities later acknowledged that the officers’ body cameras were not functioning at the time of the incident due to drained batteries. An official inquiry has since been opened under the charge of "causing death through intentional violence by a person representing public authority."
While government officials opposed suspending the officers during the investigation, Diarra’s family has called for their detention as the legal process moves forward.
