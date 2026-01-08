Liminal Appoints EY For Multi-Year Internal Audit Engagement

Liminal, a leading digital asset infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Ernst & Young Advisory Pte. Ltd. (EY) for a three-year internal audit engagement, reinforcing its commitment to institutional-grade compliance, governance, and operational resilience across its infrastructure serving financial institutions, enterprises, and digital asset companies globally.

The engagement with EY, a global professional services organization, will focus on strengthening Liminal's internal control environment, risk management frameworks, and governance structures, aligned with regulatory expectations and industry best practices across the digital assets ecosystem.

Headquartered in Singapore, Liminal is a premier global provider of blockchain wallet infrastructure and digital asset management solutions, specifically engineered for the high-security requirements of Web3 institutions.

Since its founding in 2021 by digital asset pioneer Mahin Gupta, the company has established a significant market presence, processing over $80 billion in transactions and protecting more than $800 million in assets for over 80 leading businesses across 12 countries. Liminal offers a“plug-and-play” architecture that simplifies complex digital asset operations, such as institutional custody, staking, and automated treasury management.

Liminal continues to expand its reach across emerging markets and regulated jurisdictions, with this internal audit program serving as a foundational step toward broader certification and assurance goals.

About Liminal Custody

Liminal Custody is a digital asset management infrastructure platform, certified with SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & 27701 standards, offering secure wallet infrastructure and custody-technology solutions for institutions across the digital asset spectrum. Headquartered in Singapore, with offices across India, UAE, and Taiwan, Liminal serves clients across the globe, helping them scale and manage digital asset operations securely and in compliance with regulatory standards.

