BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark With Plans For AI Trading Tools And Expanded RWA Offerings In 2026

BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, reported record 2025 performance with $3.7 trillion in total trading volume and a global user base that reached 11 million, a 60% increase year-over-year. As the exchange approaches its 15th anniversary in 2026, it is shifting focus toward AI-enabled trading tools and expanded real-world asset offerings.

2025 Performance Highlights

For the full year, BTCC recorded $3.27 trillion in futures volume and $431 billion in spot trading volume. The exchange's tokenized real-world asset (RWA) trading recorded significant growth, with quarterly volumes increasing from $1.2 billion in Q1 to $22.7 billion in Q4. Over the course of the year, total tokenized futures volume amounted to $53.1 billion.

Throughout 2025, BTCC maintained its commitment to transparency through monthly Proof of Reserves (PoR) reporting, with reserves consistently above 100%. The exchange also introduced product enhancements, including a site-wide UI refresh, an updated VIP program, and integration with TradingView for futures trading.

Global Expansion and Industry Recognition

In 2025, BTCC expanded its global presence through a variety of community events. The exchange participated in TOKEN2049 in Dubai and Singapore, hosted a Summer Festival in Tokyo, organized an MVP Night during Taipei Blockchain Week, and sponsored the Red Eagle Foundation's charity golf events, which raised over $100,000 during the year.

Beyond events, BTCC strengthened its brand visibility through high-profile partnerships. The exchange partnered with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as its first global brand ambassador. The collaboration bridges sports and cryptocurrency communities by showcasing Jackson's identity as an elite athlete, music producer, and crypto trader.

The exchange's efforts were recognized with multiple industry honors, including the Best Centralized Exchange (Community Choice) award from BeInCrypto.

2026 Strategic Priorities

Building on 15 years of operational track record, BTCC has outlined three focus areas for the year ahead:



AI-Powered Trading Features: Integration of AI across risk management and trade execution optimization tools designed for both professional traders and mainstream users.

Real-World Asset Expansion: Following the 18-fold growth in tokenized asset trading volume in 2025, BTCC will significantly expand its RWA product suite with additional asset classes and new trading pairs. Next-Generation Trading Platform: Launch of a comprehensive trading system spanning derivatives, spot markets, and multi-asset matching engines, alongside a new wealth management feature offering diversified strategies for different risk profiles.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Official website:

X: