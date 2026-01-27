BJP Welcomed Sheikhs, Cheered Sufi Shrine Vandalism: Mehbooba
“BJP leaders pose in mosques abroad and roll out red carpets for Middle Eastern Sheikhs. But back home, they watch with glee the shrine of Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah being vandalised,” Mehbooba said on X.
The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister accused the saffron party of deliberately adopting double standards.
“This hypocrisy is not accidental but deliberate. Destroying symbols of harmony is easier than answering for rising poverty, mass unemployment and a future stolen from the younger generation,” she added.
