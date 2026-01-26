Gold Analysis 26/01: Will Prices Continue To Rise? (Chart)
- The overall Gold Trend: Strongly bullish. Today's Gold Support Points: $5040 – $4900 – $4770 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $5130 – $5220 – $5300 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $5220 with a target of $4800 and a stop-loss at $5300. Buy gold from the support level of $4940 with a target of $5200 and a stop-loss at $4900.
However, the other metals market saw a notable rally at the end of last week's trading. It remains to be seen whether this metals boom will continue. Some believe that a global deficit could drive prices higher, while others believe that weak demand and overbought conditions could lead to a sharp reversal.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWill Gold Prices Rise in the Coming Days?According to gold analysts and disregarding recent gains in the gold market and the fact that all technical indicators have reached strong overbought levels, the price of gold is expected to surpass the $5,000 per ounce mark, a significant psychological level. This surge is driven by the weakening US dollar and bolstered by geopolitical concerns.Experts and analysts believe that the upward movement following the breakout of the flag pattern is nearing its end. This pattern, a technical analysis indicator that follows a sharp market move, suggests the continuation of the trend. They add that, barring any new geopolitical conflicts, gold may experience some consolidation after the breakout, as it tends to stabilize around key levels.This pattern last occurred around the $2,000 per ounce level, around which gold remained stable for most of 2020-2023. Overall, commodity market experts continue to monitor geopolitical hotspots such as Venezuela, Iran, and Greenland Tips:Dear TradersUp trader, we recommend continuously monitoring the drivers of the gold market rally to anticipate further gains or potential exposure to profit-taking selloffs. Generally, utilize any Gold pullbacks as an opportunity to look for new buying entries.Ready to trade today's Gold prediction? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.
