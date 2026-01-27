403
U.S. Federal Government Heads Toward Partial Shutdown
(MENAFN) The federal government faces an imminent partial shutdown as Democratic legislators vow to halt Department of Homeland Security (DHS) appropriations following escalating political conflict.
This threat emerges in the wake of last year's record-breaking federal funding lapse—the most prolonged in American governmental history—sparked by congressional budget standoffs.
Demonstrations erupted across Minnesota after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer fatally shot a 37-year-old U.S. citizen on Saturday. The victim, Alex Pretti, worked as an intensive care unit nurse.
Following the shooting, Democratic congressional members announced their refusal to back any appropriations measure containing DHS allocations, dramatically elevating shutdown prospects.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer characterized the fatal encounter as "appalling" via social media, declaring that Senate Democrats "will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included."
These circumstances have substantially heightened the probability of a partial federal funding collapse commencing at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
Over 60 corporate leaders from Minnesota-headquartered firms, including Target and Best Buy, have demanded urgent de-escalation among state, municipal, and federal officials.
The House of Representatives has already advanced multiple appropriations measures, though Senate authorization remains necessary for continued federal operations.
Last week, the House of Representatives greenlit spending legislation covering the Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Homeland Security departments.
With the current stopgap funding expiring Jan. 30, four separate bills were presented to the House of Representatives.
The DHS appropriations package squeaked through on a razor-thin 220–207 margin, while companion legislation funding remaining departments sailed through with overwhelming 341–88 support.
Combined appropriations across the Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Homeland Security departments total approximately $1.2 trillion.
Upon Senate passage, U.S. President Donald Trump would enact the spending measures.
US' longest-ever federal government shutdown
Federal operations halted Oct. 1, 2025, after Congress failed to authorize interim funding legislation before the fiscal year commenced.
Federal departments suspended numerous functions as partisan disputes between Democrats and Republicans produced the nation's most extended governmental shutdown.
Operations resumed after 40 days when Democratic and Republican senators brokered a compromise on provisional appropriations.
Democratic senators conceded by abandoning requirements for expanded healthcare subsidies, enabling Senate approval via a 60–40 tally on the shutdown's 41st day.
A single Republican senator opposed the legislation, while eight Democrats and independents supported passage.
The House subsequently endorsed the measure 222–209, authorizing funding for most federal departments through Jan. 30 and supplying year-long appropriations for select agencies.
