Gregory Bovino Gets Removed from his Role in US Border Patrol
(MENAFN) Gregory Bovino has reportedly been removed from his role as “commander at large” for the US Border Patrol, according to reports citing Homeland Security sources and officials familiar with the situation. Bovino is expected to return to his former post in El Centro, California, where he is anticipated to retire soon.
The apparent abrupt removal signals a potential shift in the Trump administration’s approach following the killing of 37-year-old US citizen and intensive care nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by a Border Patrol agent under Bovino’s authority, according to reports. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her adviser Corey Lewandowski, who were major supporters of Bovino, are reportedly also at risk of losing their positions.
Earlier Monday, President Donald Trump announced that border czar Tom Homan would be dispatched to Minnesota as tensions rise following two recent fatal shootings by immigration enforcement agents in Minneapolis. Homan is tasked with overseeing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations on the ground, focusing on arresting “the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” according to the White House.
Trump added that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz requested federal cooperation on criminal enforcement and that they “seemed to be on a similar wavelength” during a phone call. Homan is also scheduled to meet with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Tuesday, following another phone discussion with the president.
