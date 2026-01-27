403
Canadian PM Retracts Davos Remarks After Call with Trump
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has reportedly stepped back from comments he made earlier this month at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, following a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, as stated by officials.
During an appearance on Fox News, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was asked about Trump’s threat to levy a 100% tariff on Canadian goods and the potential repercussions of such a move. While noting that the tariff would be “a disaster for Canada,” he pointed out that Carney’s recent discussion with Trump reflected a change in his approach.
“I was in the Oval (Office) with the president today. He spoke to Prime Minister Carney, who was very aggressively walking back some of the unfortunate remarks he made at Davos,” Bessent said.
Bessent emphasized the strong economic connection between Canada and the United States. He added that Carney “should do what's best, that for the Canadian people, rather than trying to push his own globalist agenda.”
In a separate statement, Carney clarified on Sunday that Canada has “no intention” of pursuing a free trade deal with China, following Trump’s warning of a 100% tariff on Canadian exports.
