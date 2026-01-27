403
Nvidia Plans to Pour USD2B into CoreWeave
(MENAFN) Nvidia announced Monday a $2 billion capital injection into artificial intelligence firm CoreWeave to fast-track development of over five gigawatts worth of AI infrastructure facilities before 2030.
"The investment reflects NVIDIA's confidence in CoreWeave's business, team and growth strategy as a cloud platform built on NVIDIA infrastructure," Nvidia stated in a press release.
Both organizations disclosed an expanded strategic alliance designed to help CoreWeave accelerate construction of more than 5 gigawatts of AI production facilities by decade's end while advancing worldwide AI implementation.
"AI is entering its next frontier and driving the largest infrastructure buildout in human history," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "CoreWeave's deep AI factory expertise, platform software, and unmatched execution velocity are recognized across the industry."
CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator stressed that across all AI development phases—from initial training through post-deployment refinement—Nvidia remains the dominant and most desired computational infrastructure, while Blackwell delivers the most cost-effective inference framework.
"This expanded collaboration underscores the strength of demand we are seeing across our customer base and the broader market signals as AI systems move into large-scale production," Intrator noted.
The announcement highlighted how this partnership leverages CoreWeave's specialized cloud infrastructure, proprietary software, and operational capabilities, empowering customers to execute highly intensive AI operations with efficiency, reliability, and scalability.
CoreWeave equity surged approximately 9% during Monday's pre-market session following the revelation.
Constructing and leasing data center facilities packed with Nvidia's graphics processing units—critical hardware for executing large-scale AI operations and model development—constitutes CoreWeave's primary revenue stream. The enterprise, dubbed a "neocloud" by certain investors, has positioned itself as a pivotal player within an increasingly interconnected ecosystem of AI infrastructure providers.
In September filings submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, CoreWeave disclosed an Nvidia purchase commitment worth no less than $6.3 billion. Under agreement terms, Nvidia must acquire the "residual unsold capacity through April 2032."
