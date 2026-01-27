Birla Public School Celebrates India's Republic Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School celebrated the 77th Republic Day of India with great pride, solemnity, and patriotic zeal, reaffirming its commitment to the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

The celebration commenced with the Guests of Honour-Director, Gope Shahani; Management Representatives Chindhu Anthony and Nevile Lukose, being ushered by the Principal, Dr. Anand R Nair; Vice Principals Radhika Rele and Edna Fernandez; H M Discipline and Activities, Shijo Pullen and the Headmistresses of various sections along with the School Band and a contingent of Scouts and Guides.

The National Flag was ceremoniously hoisted by the Director, Gope Shahani. The gathering then stood united for the National Anthem, followed by a prayer invoking peace, harmony, and national integrity.

Devasree Poluru, of Grade VIII extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries, staff, and students, and set the tone for the celebrations. Addressing the gathering, Principal, Dr. Anand R. Nair, emphasised the importance of constitutional values, civic responsibility, and the role of education in shaping responsible citizens.

The occasion was further enriched by the address of Gope Shahani, Director of the school, who inspired the audience with his insightful reflections on the responsibility of the younger generation in upholding democratic ideals and leading the nation to the future. A vibrant cultural programme added colour and meaning to the celebration. The thematic dance“One Nation, One Heart” beautifully portrayed India's unity in diversity, while patriotic songs, sung by the students of Primary, Grades IV and V, filled the atmosphere with pride and emotion.

The programme also featured impactful performances such as the dance“Empower Her Strength,” highlighting the importance of women empowerment, and a thought-provoking skit titled“The Indian Constitution – Invisible Guardian,” which brought alive the enduring relevance of the Constitution as a protector of citizens' rights and duties.