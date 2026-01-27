403
Georgia Aims to Become Regional Trade Hub with New Customs Partnerships
(MENAFN) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze revealed plans to set up joint customs checkpoints with neighboring Azerbaijan and Armenia as part of a strategy to establish Georgia as a “multifunctional regional hub” amid changing global trade patterns.
“The world is currently reassessing trade routes, and Georgia is emerging as a regional hub for stability and logistics,” Kobakhidze said, as stated by local reports.
He pointed to several major infrastructure initiatives that aim to support this goal, including the East-West Highway, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and the expansion of dry ports.
Kobakhidze underscored the strategic role of the Anaklia deep-water port on the Black Sea, which is expected to greatly enhance Georgia’s transit capacity.
Work on the joint customs facilities with Baku and Yerevan is “actively underway” with assistance from the Asian Development Bank, he added.
The prime minister also highlighted Georgia’s key position in providing Black Sea access to seven landlocked nations, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, and five countries in Central Asia.
