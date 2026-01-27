403
Italy Declares State of Emergency After Storm Caused Landslide
(MENAFN) Italian authorities have declared a state of emergency across several southern regions after severe weather linked to Cyclone Harry caused widespread damage last week. The storm led to major disruption in Calabria, Sicily, and Sardinia, including a significant landslide in the Sicilian town of Niscemi that has forced large-scale evacuations and upended daily life, according to official statements.
As a precaution, officials have widened the safety perimeter around the landslide in Niscemi, expanding the restricted zone from 100 meters to 150 meters. Reports indicate that the unstable land mass continues to move toward the town center, with the affected stretch now extending for more than four kilometers.
Authorities confirmed that the number of residents displaced by the landslide has climbed to at least 1,500. Emergency officials warned that this figure could rise further, as the situation remains unstable and the ground continues to shift.
"The number of evacuees in Niscemi is increasing because the landslide isn't stopped, so as the landslide continues to enter the town, it becomes increasingly important to increase the number of evacuees," he said.
In response to the damage caused by the storm, the Italian government has released €100 million ($118.7 million) from the national emergency fund. This allocation is intended to support initial response efforts across Calabria, Sicily, and Sardinia, where a one-year state of emergency has been declared following the extreme weather, according to reports.
The emergency funding will be used for clearing debris, restoring essential services, and providing immediate aid to affected communities.
Earlier on Monday, civil protection authorities also extended a standard weather alert through Jan. 27 in several regions, including Veneto, Sardinia, Campania, Calabria, and Sicily, after a deep low-pressure system moved across the central-western Mediterranean.
