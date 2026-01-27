403
Musk Raises Privacy Concerns Over WhatsApp, Signal
(MENAFN) US entrepreneur Elon Musk raised concerns Monday about the safety of major messaging apps, suggesting that popular platforms like WhatsApp and Signal cannot be completely trusted.
“WhatsApp is not secure. Even Signal is questionable. Use X Chat,” Musk wrote on X, his social media platform.
He also shared a recent report noting that a lawsuit claims WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, can access private chats, allegedly violating users’ privacy.
As stated by reports, an international group of plaintiffs filed the case in a US District Court in San Francisco, accusing Meta Platforms, Inc. of making misleading claims about WhatsApp’s privacy and security. The lawsuit alleges that Meta and WhatsApp “store, analyze, and can access virtually all of WhatsApp users’ purportedly ‘private’ communications” and accuses the companies and their executives of defrauding billions of users worldwide.
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone dismissed the allegations, calling suggestions that WhatsApp messages are unencrypted "categorically false and absurd." He added, “WhatsApp has been end-to-end encrypted using the Signal protocol for a decade. This lawsuit is a frivolous work of fiction," as stated by reports.
The legal filing credits information from “whistleblowers” but provides no details regarding their identities.
