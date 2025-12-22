The First Security Bank Has Agreed to Acquire Conway Bank

Overbrook Bankshares, Inc., the holding company of The First Security Bank, and Norcon Financial Corp., the holding company of Conway Bank, have jointly announced today the signing of a definitive agreement whereby Overbrook Bankshares, Inc. will acquire Norcon Financial Corp. through the merger of Norcon Financial Corp. with and into Overbrook Bankshares, Inc., with Overbrook Bankshares, Inc. continuing as the surviving entity. Immediately following the merger, Conway Bank will be merged with and into The First Security Bank, with The First Security Bank continuing as the surviving bank. The transaction has been approved by the board of directors of each company and is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Based on the most recent reported financials, the combined institution is expected to have approximately $225 million in total assets and 8 banking offices across the Kansas City, Topeka, and Wichita MSAs.

Fenimore Kay Harrison LLP served as legal counsel to Overbrook Bankshares, Inc. Olsen Palmer LLC served as financial advisor to Norcon Financial Corp., and Stinson LLP served as its legal counsel.

About The First Security Bank

The First Security Bank, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of Overbrook Bankshares Inc., has been serving the financial needs of its communities since its founding in 1897. The Bank's unwavering commitment to delivering solid, dependable products and services, combined with its rich history of community-focused banking, positions it as a distinguished leader among independent financial institutions. Headquartered in Overbrook, Kansas, with four branch locations, The First Security Bank has grown to over $100 million in total assets while maintaining the personalized service and local decision-making that sets community banks apart. For more information, users can visit https://www.firstsecurityks.com.

About Conway Bank

Conway Bank, the subsidiary bank of Norcon Financial Corp., boasts a distinguished heritage dating back to its establishment in 1886, representing nearly 140 years of trusted banking service. Conway Bank has remained dedicated to providing comprehensive financial solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of both individual customers and business clients. Headquartered in Conway Springs, Kansas, Conway Bank has demonstrated consistent growth and stability, now managing $125 million in total assets across four branch locations. For more information, users can visit