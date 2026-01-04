403
Nikolaos Kaloudis Promoted to General Manager at Fairmont Amman
(MENAFN- Fairmont Amman) AMMAN, 05 January 2026 – Fairmont Amman proudly announces the appointment of Nikolaos Kaloudis as its new General Manager, a visionary leader entrusted with steering the property into an era of elevated luxury and innovation. This strategic appointment reaffirms Fairmont Amman’s unwavering commitment to excellence, setting new benchmarks in guest experience and redefining hospitality standards in the region.
A distinguished Greek-Australian professional, Nikolaos brings over two decades of expertise across iconic luxury hotels, corporate leadership roles, and the premium standalone F&B sector within globally recognized 5-star brands. His career is marked by transformative achievements—from successful openings and rebranding projects to repositioning properties and cultivating high-performing teams that deliver exceptional results. Nikolaos led Fairmont Amman to record guest satisfaction and positioned the hotel for Michelin Key distinction, the first in Jordan. Under his leadership, guest satisfaction scores exceeded 95% with a 10% increase on repeat guest ratio while introducing bespoke luxury programs making Fairmont Amman the social epicenter of the city.
With a clear focus on shaping Fairmont Amman’s future, Nikolaos is poised to craft meaningful moments for guests while driving innovation and operational excellence. His leadership will ensure the hotel continues to exceed expectations and inspire the next chapter of luxury hospitality in Jordan.
Rolf Lippuner, Vice President of Operations Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, Middle East comments on the appointment: “Over the past year, Nikolaos’ performance and leadership have been instrumental in establishing Fairmont Amman as a vibrant social hub. I am confident he will continue to consolidate the hotel’s positioning while further elevating the guest experience and driving its ongoing success.”
Nikolaos Kaloudis, General Manager, Fairmont Amman adds: "I am honored to lead Fairmont Amman into its next chapter, where innovation, inclusivity, and exceptional experiences define true luxury. Our vision is clear: to Make Special Happen at every interaction and position Fairmont Amman as the undisputed social epicenter of the city. Together with all our colleagues and stakeholders, we will continue to sustain success and aim to set new benchmarks for luxury hospitality in Jordan and broader region. "
###
About Fairmont Amman
Fairmont Amman is a five-star luxury hotel located in one of Amman’s most prestigious addresses - the 5th circle - and is strategically structured within a short distance from the city’s financial and commercial districts and a 30-minute drive from Queen Alia International Airport. The hotel welcomes guests in its 316 contemporary suites and rooms combining elegance, decor and modern in-room amenities. Home to 7 exceptional food and beverage venues, each outlet offers a unique atmosphere and dining experience with culinary creations from around the world. Fairmont Amman features the award-winning spa brand Fairmont Spa which offers a luxurious journey in its 6 treatment rooms, Dead Sea mud room, vitality pools and wet facilities along with the adjacent Fairmont Health Club – fully equipped with up-to-date fitness gear. A winner of several awards and accolades including best hotel restaurant, luxury hotel and spa, Fairmont Amman’s flagship property is where Jordanian hospitality meets modern-day luxury.
fairmont.com/amman
About Fairmont
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is renowned for the international luxury hospitality brand’s unrivalled portfolio of 96 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. From grand hotels to urban retreats, since 1907 Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – renowned addresses such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Doha and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Fairmont hotels are the social epicenters of their cities—iconic gathering places where people, culture, and ideas converge. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
fairmont| all.accor| group.accor
