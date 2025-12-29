Bharatmala Project: ED Raids 9 Locations In Chhattisgarh Over Land Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out search and seizure operations at nine locations across Chhattisgarh as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the payment of land compensation under the Bharatmala Project, officials said.

The raids are being carried out in Raipur and Mahasamund regions of Chhattisgarh since morning in close coordination with the state police force.

Details of the Investigation

Officilas said the searches were conducted by the Raipur zonal office of the ED in connection with the "investigation into alleged irregularities in payment of compensation for acquisition of land for Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor under Bharatmala Project."

The probe relates to suspected financial irregularities and alleged manipulation in the disbursement of compensation to landowners during the land acquisition process.

Entities Under Scanner

The search operations covered premises linked to Harmit Singh Khanuja, his associates, certain government officials involved in the land acquisition process, and several landowners who are under the scanner in the case.

The agency is examining whether compensation amounts were inflated, misappropriated, or diverted through illegal means.

Investigation Under PMLA

Officials said the ED is investigating the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following inputs and evidence indicating the possible generation of proceeds of crime in the compensation process.

About the Bharatmala Project

The Bharatmala Project is one of the largest highway development programmes undertaken by the central government, aimed at enhancing road connectivity, reducing logistics costs, and boosting economic activity.

Land acquisition for such large-scale infrastructure projects involves significant public funds, making transparency and accountability critical.

Focus on Role of Officials and Intermediaries

Sources indicated that the investigation is focused on identifying the role of intermediaries, public servants, and beneficiaries in the alleged irregularities.

The ED is also examining whether officials abused their positions to facilitate undue benefits to select individuals. (ANI)

