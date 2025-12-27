SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Aravalli Range, Hearing On Dec 29

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of issues relating to the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and Justices J.K. Maheshwari and A.G. Masih will hear the suo motu writ petition titled“In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues” on December 29. The Supreme Court has taken up the issue on its own motion amid growing concerns over the protection of the ecologically fragile Aravalli range.

Meanwhile, in a decisive move to curb illegal mining and strengthen ecological protection, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has directed state governments to impose a“complete ban” on granting any new mining leases in the Aravallis.

The Ministry said the prohibition will apply uniformly across the Aravalli landscape, covering the mountain range from Delhi to Gujarat. It underscored that the objective is to“preserve the integrity of the range as a continuous geological ridge” and to put an end to unregulated mining activities.

Further tightening the conservation framework, the MoEF&CC has instructed the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) to identify additional areas and zones across the entire Aravalli range where mining must be prohibited, over and above the areas already restricted by the Centre.

The identification will be carried out based on ecological, geological and landscape-level considerations, the Ministry said.

ICFRE has also been tasked with preparing a comprehensive, science-based Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the entire Aravalli region, which will be placed“in the public domain for wide stakeholder consultation”.

According to the Ministry, the plan will assess cumulative environmental impacts, ecological carrying capacity, conservation-critical and ecologically sensitive areas, while also outlining measures for restoration and rehabilitation.

For mines that are already operational, the Centre has directed state governments to ensure“strict compliance with all environmental safeguards and in conformity with the Supreme Court's order”.

On Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma accused the Congress of hypocrisy and spreading misinformation, asserting that the BJP government remains fully committed to protecting the Aravalli range and its ecological, cultural and religious significance.

Protests have erupted across several districts of Rajasthan, including Udaipur, Jodhpur, Sikar and Alwar, against the approval of mining activities in the Aravalli mountain range, with protesters demanding withdrawal of the apex court order and warning of intensified agitation.

According to a Supreme Court order dated November 20, 2025, only landforms with an elevation of 100 metres or more will be classified as Aravalli hills. Environmentalists have claimed that this definition excludes over 90 per cent of the range from protection, triggering widespread concern.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has sought to clarify the situation through a letter titled“Ek Patti Alwar Ke Naam”, assuring that the Aravalli range is completely safe and stating that the Supreme Court's decision was taken by maintaining a balance between environmental protection, prevention of illegal mining and developmental needs.

Addressing concerns raised by various groups, the minister wrote that Alwar is an integral part of the Aravalli mountain range and is home to important natural and heritage sites such as the Sariska Tiger Reserve and Siliserh Lake.

“The conservation and development of these areas are non-negotiable,” he stated, reiterating that the government remains fully committed to safeguarding the ecological balance of the Aravalli region while ensuring lawful and sustainable development.