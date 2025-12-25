Killing Of Hindu Youth: Bengal Lop To Lead Delegation To B'desh Deputy High Commission Today

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 26 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, will lead a six-member delegation to the Bangladesh Deputy Commission later Friday to submit demands on the recent lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker, and also over the unbridled atrocities on the minorities under Muhammad Yunus' regime.

However, the other members of the delegation to be led by the LoP will not be any state leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal. The other five members of the delegation will be representatives from the Hindu saint society. Adhikari confirmed and added that the appointment has been scheduled for the second half of Friday.

The five representatives from the Hindu saint society will be Sarbananda Abadhut, Mahakal Giri, Sanjay Shastri, Sanjay Hela, and Krishna Mataji.

Earlier this week, there was a demonstration in front of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata led by the LOP. Although on that day, he did not get entry to the Deputy High Commission, Adhikari announced at the demonstration spot that he would be coming with a proper delegation on Friday, and in case the delegation was not allowed entry, he would arrange another demonstration in front of the Deputy High Commission office.

However, Adhikari finally confirmed that an appointment had been fixed for the second half of Friday, and accordingly, he will reach the Deputy High Commission with the other delegation members.

According to Adhikari, the delegation members will seek detailed information from the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission regarding the steps taken by the caretaker Yunus government after the murder of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh and how the administration there has come forward in taking action against the offenders, as well as helping the family of the victim.

Earlier this week, the entire country erupted in protest over the brutal killing of Das and over unbridled atrocities on the minorities under Muhammad Yunus' regime.

From Delhi to Kolkata to Bhopal to Hyderabad, a wave of public anger and wrath spilled onto the streets as Hindu outfits hit the streets denouncing the targeted attack on minorities in the neighbouring nation.

The 25-year-old Hindu man, who worked in a garment factory in Bangladesh, was dragged on the streets, brutally thrashed to death by a frenzied mob, and then his lifeless body was set ablaze after being tied to a tree. He was accused of blasphemy by a coworker, following which the murderous mob, comprising radicals and extremist elements, barged into the factory, dragged him to the streets, and killed him ruthlessly.