Trump Calls New York Times National Security Threat
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has intensified his criticism of the New York Times, calling the newspaper a danger to national security.
In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump accused the publication of spreading “lies and purposeful misrepresentations” and described it as “a serious threat to the National Security of our Nation.” He added, “Their Radical Left, Unhinged Behavior, writing FAKE Articles and Opinions in a never ending way, must be dealt with and stopped,” though he did not specify which article prompted his remarks.
Trump has a long record of denouncing media outlets he believes conspire with political rivals to weaken his leadership. According to US media, his latest attack was likely sparked by a New York Times report that described his relationship with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as “complicated,” noting that the two “bonded over the pursuit of women.”
Meanwhile, documents from Epstein’s estate are being released by Congress and the US Department of Justice (DOJ) under ongoing transparency efforts. Trump has dismissed claims that these files could harm him, calling them a Democratic “hoax.” Nonetheless, his administration has faced criticism for delays and heavy redactions in handling the records.
