Cinema Returns To North Kashmir After 3 Decades

Baramulla- In a major move to revive the big screen in Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday inaugurated the two 100-seater Multipurpose Cinema Halls in Baramulla and Handwara.

The Cinema has returned to Baramulla and Handwara after more than three decades. Last year, the Lt Governor had revived the Cinema Culture by inaugurating Cinema Halls in Shopian and Pulwama. Another Private Multiplex had also come up in Srinagar in 2022. The Lt Governor has pledged to set up a Cinema Hall in every district to provide the big-screen experience to the people.

Lt Governor congratulated the people of Baramulla and Handwara on the momentous occasion. He said the movie theatres are a reflection of the growing aspiration of J&K.

The new Multipurpose Cinema Halls under Public-Private Partnership are aimed at providing recreational facilities to the people, reviving vibrant cinema culture, space for the young generation to rejuvenate, discuss, and deliberate through seminars. The facilities at both the locations will also house a cafe, VR, conference and seminar facilities for youth.

At Baramulla, the Lt Governor inaugurated various development projects for the district.

He commended the efforts of the district administration, members of PRIs and civil society for taking Baramulla ahead on the path of peace and development.

“Baramulla is now moving towards becoming an Inspirational District from Aspirational District. The district has made impressive strides to socio-economic development in the last few years”, the Lt Governor said.