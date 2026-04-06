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Iran Reports IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed in US-Israeli Strike

Iran Reports IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed in US-Israeli Strike


2026-04-06 05:20:21
(MENAFN) Iran announced on Monday that the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization was killed in an attack carried out by US and Israeli forces.

According to official statements, Maj. Gen. Seyed Majid Khademi was “martyred” in the strike. Khademi had been appointed to lead the IRGC’s intelligence division in June 2025, after his predecessor, Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, was killed in a prior Israeli attack.

The incident occurs against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions following a joint offensive by the US and Israel on February 28, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has conducted drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and air traffic.

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