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Iranian Parliament Speaker Cautions Trump
(MENAFN) Iran’s parliamentary speaker issued a stern warning to US President Donald Trump on Sunday, cautioning that continued escalation could have severe consequences. He stressed that Washington’s recent conduct might pull the United States into what he described as a “living hell,” highlighting growing regional tensions.
Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf criticized the US president’s approach, asserting that such actions could endanger American families and destabilize the broader Middle East.
In a post shared on the US-based social media platform X, he stated, “Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s commands,” emphasizing the potential for widespread fallout.
He further argued that military aggression would yield no positive outcomes, declaring, “You won’t gain anything through war crimes.” Qalibaf added that a sustainable resolution depends on acknowledging the rights of the Iranian population and putting an end to what he characterized as a perilous situation, saying, “The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.”
Earlier that same day, Trump warned that Iran could face targeted strikes if it failed to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz. He specifically mentioned potential attacks on infrastructure, including energy facilities and bridges, setting a Tuesday deadline.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" He followed with another message, declaring, "Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"
Later, the US president shared an additional post that simply read, "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time," without providing further details or clarification.
Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf criticized the US president’s approach, asserting that such actions could endanger American families and destabilize the broader Middle East.
In a post shared on the US-based social media platform X, he stated, “Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s commands,” emphasizing the potential for widespread fallout.
He further argued that military aggression would yield no positive outcomes, declaring, “You won’t gain anything through war crimes.” Qalibaf added that a sustainable resolution depends on acknowledging the rights of the Iranian population and putting an end to what he characterized as a perilous situation, saying, “The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.”
Earlier that same day, Trump warned that Iran could face targeted strikes if it failed to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz. He specifically mentioned potential attacks on infrastructure, including energy facilities and bridges, setting a Tuesday deadline.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" He followed with another message, declaring, "Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"
Later, the US president shared an additional post that simply read, "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time," without providing further details or clarification.
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