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Uzbekistan, Afghanistan Eye $500 Mln Pharmaceutical Trade

Uzbekistan, Afghanistan Eye $500 Mln Pharmaceutical Trade


2026-04-06 03:20:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 6. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan aim to increase bilateral pharmaceutical trade to $500 million, Trend reports via Uzbekistan's Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency.

The issue was discussed during a working visit to Kabul, where Director of the agency Abdulla Azizov held talks with Afghanistan's Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nuriddin Azizi.

To achieve this target, the sides emphasized the need to establish a joint operational working group. Proposals were also put forward to expand cooperation in Afghanistan in line with Good Distribution Practice (GDP) standards, as well as to strengthen direct engagement with major pharmaceutical distributors.

The parties additionally highlighted the importance of forming a technical working group, enhancing information exchange, and signing bilateral cooperation agreements in the near term.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan reached $1.6 billion in 2025, marking a 45.5% increase compared to $1.1 billion recorded in 2024.

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Trend News Agency

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