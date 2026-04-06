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Zelenskyy Arrives in Syria for Talks with President

Zelenskyy Arrives in Syria for Talks with President


2026-04-06 02:05:28
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy touched down in Damascus on Sunday, marking his first-ever official visit to Syria since the start of the war in Ukraine, a Syrian news agency reported.

Upon landing at Damascus International Airport, Zelenskyy was formally received by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also present at the welcoming ceremony, the news agency confirmed. The arrival of all three senior officials signals a notable convergence of diplomatic interests in the region.

The Ukrainian leader is scheduled to sit down with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa for high-level discussions covering a range of bilateral and regional matters throughout the course of his visit.

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