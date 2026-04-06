403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Arrives in Syria for Talks with President
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy touched down in Damascus on Sunday, marking his first-ever official visit to Syria since the start of the war in Ukraine, a Syrian news agency reported.
Upon landing at Damascus International Airport, Zelenskyy was formally received by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also present at the welcoming ceremony, the news agency confirmed. The arrival of all three senior officials signals a notable convergence of diplomatic interests in the region.
The Ukrainian leader is scheduled to sit down with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa for high-level discussions covering a range of bilateral and regional matters throughout the course of his visit.
Upon landing at Damascus International Airport, Zelenskyy was formally received by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also present at the welcoming ceremony, the news agency confirmed. The arrival of all three senior officials signals a notable convergence of diplomatic interests in the region.
The Ukrainian leader is scheduled to sit down with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa for high-level discussions covering a range of bilateral and regional matters throughout the course of his visit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment