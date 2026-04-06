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Israeli Occupiers Wound Ten Palestinians, Burn Homes, Cars in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli occupiers wounded 10 Palestinians early Monday during attacks on two villages south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, setting fire to homes and vehicles, local sources told Anadolu.
Yaqub Oweis, head of the eastern Lubban local council, said occupiers attacked a Bedouin community north of the village, assaulting residents and injuring 10 people, including two who were hospitalized.
The occupiers also burned about 10 vehicles and two homes in the same village, one of them completely destroyed, Oweis added.
In a separate incident, occupiers entered the town of Qusra and set fire to a Palestinian vehicle before clashes broke out with dozens of local youths who confronted them and forced them to leave, anti-settlement activist Abdel Dayem al-Wadi said.
The attacks come amid a surge in occupier violence across the West Bank since Oct. 8, 2023, targeting Palestinian villages and communities. The violence has included killings, injuries, arrests, demolitions, displacement, and occupiers' expansion, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,140 Palestinians and injuries to about 11,750 others, along with the arrest of nearly 22,000 people.
Yaqub Oweis, head of the eastern Lubban local council, said occupiers attacked a Bedouin community north of the village, assaulting residents and injuring 10 people, including two who were hospitalized.
The occupiers also burned about 10 vehicles and two homes in the same village, one of them completely destroyed, Oweis added.
In a separate incident, occupiers entered the town of Qusra and set fire to a Palestinian vehicle before clashes broke out with dozens of local youths who confronted them and forced them to leave, anti-settlement activist Abdel Dayem al-Wadi said.
The attacks come amid a surge in occupier violence across the West Bank since Oct. 8, 2023, targeting Palestinian villages and communities. The violence has included killings, injuries, arrests, demolitions, displacement, and occupiers' expansion, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,140 Palestinians and injuries to about 11,750 others, along with the arrest of nearly 22,000 people.
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