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Global Sumud Flotilla is to Set to Deport for Gaza with Expanded International Support
(MENAFN) The Global Sumud aid flotilla is set to depart for Gaza from Barcelona on March 29, now featuring broader international participation, as announced recently.
“The departure will be at the initial historic departure from Barcelona, followed by Tunisia, Italy, and other Mediterranean ports, and we will sail this time at the date of March, the 29th,” said Global Sumud activist Sumeyra Akdeniz Ordu during a livestreamed press event in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Ordu added, “We will sail with, this time, thousands of participants, including more than a thousand doctors, nurses, health professionals … We will have medical professionals with us. We will have eco-builders with us. We will have war crimes investigators with us, which is the difference between the previous mission.” She emphasized that the initiative serves as “an alternative to the Trump plan,” highlighting that it involves Palestinians directly and allows them to decide “how they want to rebuild their own homeland.”
In parallel, organizers are preparing a new humanitarian land convoy to Gaza. This mission will carry medical supplies, food, and other essential aid, accompanied by professionals such as doctors and engineers. The convoy will travel from North Africa through Egypt to the Rafah border crossing, while a second convoy from South Asia will be announced soon.
Despite being officially open, the Rafah crossing faces extreme difficulties, making it very challenging for people to move in and out. “Makes it very hard for the people to enter and exit,” the activist noted.
“The departure will be at the initial historic departure from Barcelona, followed by Tunisia, Italy, and other Mediterranean ports, and we will sail this time at the date of March, the 29th,” said Global Sumud activist Sumeyra Akdeniz Ordu during a livestreamed press event in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Ordu added, “We will sail with, this time, thousands of participants, including more than a thousand doctors, nurses, health professionals … We will have medical professionals with us. We will have eco-builders with us. We will have war crimes investigators with us, which is the difference between the previous mission.” She emphasized that the initiative serves as “an alternative to the Trump plan,” highlighting that it involves Palestinians directly and allows them to decide “how they want to rebuild their own homeland.”
In parallel, organizers are preparing a new humanitarian land convoy to Gaza. This mission will carry medical supplies, food, and other essential aid, accompanied by professionals such as doctors and engineers. The convoy will travel from North Africa through Egypt to the Rafah border crossing, while a second convoy from South Asia will be announced soon.
Despite being officially open, the Rafah crossing faces extreme difficulties, making it very challenging for people to move in and out. “Makes it very hard for the people to enter and exit,” the activist noted.
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