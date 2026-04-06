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Fresh Iranian Missile Strikes Hit Central Israel
(MENAFN) Iran launched a fresh wave of missiles at central Israel early Monday, reports say. One person was injured in the attack on the Tel Aviv area, according to Israel’s public broadcaster.
Hebrew media reported that explosions were heard across Tel Aviv during missile interception attempts, with blasts also noted over occupied East Jerusalem. Israel’s Channel 12 said that Iran launched at least 10 missiles carrying cluster warheads in three separate attacks targeting Tel Aviv and other central Israeli areas, causing shrapnel and missile debris to fall in eastern parts of the city.
Iranian state television reported that three waves of missiles were fired toward Israel within a 20-minute span.
Regional tensions have intensified since a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran began on February 28, which has so far killed over 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, resulting in casualties, damage to infrastructure, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
Hebrew media reported that explosions were heard across Tel Aviv during missile interception attempts, with blasts also noted over occupied East Jerusalem. Israel’s Channel 12 said that Iran launched at least 10 missiles carrying cluster warheads in three separate attacks targeting Tel Aviv and other central Israeli areas, causing shrapnel and missile debris to fall in eastern parts of the city.
Iranian state television reported that three waves of missiles were fired toward Israel within a 20-minute span.
Regional tensions have intensified since a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran began on February 28, which has so far killed over 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, resulting in casualties, damage to infrastructure, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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