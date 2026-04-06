PHCC Boosts Autism Awareness Through Community Events And Programmes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) marked World Autism Awareness Day by organising events and activities in collaboration with national sectors, with medical teams participating through health centers and public venues to ensure wide community engagement.

Commemorating World Autism Awareness Day aims to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorder and promote understanding and support for individuals with autism and their families. The key objectives of observing this day include raising awareness about autism spectrum disorder, its symptoms and challenges, as well as recognising the abilities of individuals with autism.

It also focuses on providing accurate information to reduce stereotypes and misconceptions, supporting families by offering resources to help them manage challenges, encouraging inclusion in education, employment, and social activities, advocating for improved policies and services, and promoting research efforts to better understand autism spectrum disorder and develop strategies to enhance health and quality of life for this group.

Senior Consultant in Community Medicine and Assistant Medical Director for Child and Adolescent Services at PHCC, Dr. Sadriya Al-Kohji

On this occasion, Senior Consultant in Community Medicine and Assistant Medical Director for Child and Adolescent Services at PHCC, Dr. Sadriya Al-Kohji (pictured) explained that the corporation provides the EarlyBird programme for parents of preschool children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

The programme aims to support parents in understanding their children's condition, improving communication, and managing behaviour in their natural environment. To date, 2,000 parents have been trained through this programme, which continues to receive highly positive evaluations from participating families.

She added that autism spectrum disorder screening is available within the Well-Baby Clinic services at PHCC, where children are screened at 18 and 30 months of age. In 2025, a total of 24,734 screenings were conducted to detect the disorder.

Dr. Al-Kohji noted that sensory rooms are available in several PHCC health centers, including Al Daayen, Umm Slal, Al Thumama, Leabaib, Rawdat Al Khail, Qatar University, Al Waab, Muaither, Al Wajbah, and Al Mashaf. These rooms aim to provide a calming environment tailored to children's sensory needs, making their visits to health centers smoother and more comfortable.

Dr. Al-Kohji stated that educational staff across government and private schools in Qatar, including primary, preparatory, and secondary levels, have received autism awareness training. The training covered teachers, psychologists, social workers, and nurses, and focused on enhancing understanding of autism spectrum disorder, recognizing its symptoms, and adapting learning environments to meet students' needs.

She also highlighted that a fast-track service is available in all PHCC health centers to facilitate immediate access to care, including for children with autism spectrum disorder.