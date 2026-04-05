Govt Scholarship Plan For Clinical Psychology Lauded

The inclusion of psychological counseling and behavioural health, in particular clinical psychology, within Qatar's government scholarship plan for the 2026-27 academic year is a step toward building qualified national cadres capable of addressing rising psychological and behavioural challenges amid rapid social and technological change.

A number of academics and specialists in the field of mental health, education, and community development have stressed that the need for such expertise is now urgent to bridge shortages in specialists and enhance service quality through culturally informed care, strengthening trust and improving outcomes.

Dr Khalid al-Khanji, assistant professor of Mental Health/Counselling at Qatar University, said that psychological counseling is a cornerstone of mental health systems, noting that“it is not limited to treating disorders but extends to prevention and promoting mental well-being among individuals”.

He said that“specialists from the same environment have a relative advantage in building trust with clients, which directly improves the quality of services”.

Behavioural therapy specialist Dr Abdulrahman al-Abdullah highlighted the rising demand for psychological counselling services as the social transformations and the impact of modern technology have led to behavioural challenges, particularly among children.

He noted that“qualified national cadres bring deeper cultural and social understanding, which enhances the accuracy and effectiveness of interventions”.

Professional development expert Dr Hessa al-Marwani said that“this reflects an advanced awareness of the importance of investing in mental health as a pillar of sustainable development”.

She noted that“mental health is closely linked to professional performance, helping individuals manage stress, make balanced decisions, and reduce burnout”.

Dr Abdulnaser Fakhrou, associate professor of Special Education, said that there is significant pressure on mental health clinics due to the growing number of cases.

He noted that this initiative could strengthen Qatar's position as an advanced regional centre for mental health services.

Latifa al-Kuwari, international trainer in the administration and education fields, emphasised the potential impact on schools.

“Having specialised national professionals can create a qualitative shift within schools by enhancing psychological support and building trust with students and parents,” she said.

Writer and psychologist Dr Moza al-Malki highlighted the therapeutic dimension, noting that“cultural and linguistic alignment between therapist and patient creates a safe environment that enhances treatment effectiveness”.

However, she said that social stigma continues to be a major barrier to accessing mental health services.

Human development consultant Dr Lulwa al-Obaidli stressed that“mental health is a core element in building individuals capable of productivity and adapting to change”.

Family consultant Noura al-Mannai called for wider integration of awareness, noting that“studying psychology is not just academic knowledge, as it is life knowledge that helps individuals understand themselves and their families”.