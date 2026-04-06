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Iran Threatens US With ‘Living Hell’ Amid Escalating Conflict

Iran Threatens US With ‘Living Hell’ Amid Escalating Conflict


2026-04-06 05:23:55
(MENAFN) Iran’s parliament speaker on Sunday issued a stark warning to US President Donald Trump, cautioning that continued escalation could drag the United States into a “living hell.”

“Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s commands,” Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on US social media company X.

“You won’t gain anything through war crimes,” he added. “The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game.”

Trump had threatened early Sunday to bomb power plants and bridges in Iran by Tuesday if Tehran does not reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” he posted. “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell—JUST WATCH!”

The US president later shared on social media: “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time,” without further details. He also told a news outlet that a deal with Tehran could be reached by Tuesday.

Since February 28, US and Israeli strikes on Iran have killed over 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

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