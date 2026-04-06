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Hamas Delegation Holds Talks with Erdogan in Istanbul

Hamas Delegation Holds Talks with Erdogan in Istanbul


2026-04-06 03:21:56
(MENAFN) A senior Hamas delegation held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday, convening to address the rapidly evolving situation in the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem, the group announced in an official statement.

The delegation was led by Muhammad Darwish, chairman of Hamas's leadership council, and included prominent senior figures Khaled Meshaal, Khalil al-Hayya, and Zaher Jabarin, according to the statement.

During the meeting, Darwish expressed appreciation for Erdogan's steadfast backing of the Palestinian cause, recognizing the Turkish leader's sustained efforts to protect Palestinian rights, land, and holy sites. Both sides underscored the urgency of fully implementing the existing ceasefire agreement, securing the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave, and restoring a semblance of normal civilian life in Gaza.

Darwish also sounded the alarm over legislation passed by Israel on March 30 that establishes the death penalty as the default sentence for Palestinians in the West Bank convicted of "terrorism" — a measure he cautioned would constitute a direct violation of international law.

Erdogan, for his part, reaffirmed Turkey's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, the statement indicated.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel that took effect on October 10, 2025. The agreement's opening phase encompassed prisoner and detainee exchanges, the facilitation of humanitarian aid deliveries, and partial Israeli troop withdrawals from Gaza.

In January, the United States announced the launch of a second phase of its proposed peace framework — an ambitious blueprint calling for a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, a comprehensive reconstruction program, and the formation of a transitional governing authority to oversee the territory's future.

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