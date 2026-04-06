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Oil Prices Sees Modest Declines Amid Talks of Iran Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Global oil prices experienced modest declines as reports emerged regarding potential peace efforts in the conflict involving Iran. Brent crude slipped about 1% to approximately $107 per barrel by 0800 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell around 2% to $109.
Although prices had started the week with gains, they retreated following news of possible ceasefire discussions between Iran and the United States. According to reports, the US, Iran, and regional mediators are engaged in urgent talks over a potential 45-day truce that could pave the way for a long-term resolution to the conflict.
“The chances of securing even a partial agreement in the next 48 hours are slim, however,” as stated by sources familiar with the negotiations.
Although prices had started the week with gains, they retreated following news of possible ceasefire discussions between Iran and the United States. According to reports, the US, Iran, and regional mediators are engaged in urgent talks over a potential 45-day truce that could pave the way for a long-term resolution to the conflict.
“The chances of securing even a partial agreement in the next 48 hours are slim, however,” as stated by sources familiar with the negotiations.
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