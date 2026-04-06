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Debris from Regional Attack Injures Six in Kuwait
(MENAFN) Kuwait’s Health Ministry reported early Monday that six individuals sustained injuries after debris and fragments landed in a northern residential district, following what officials called an “unjust Iranian attack.”
According to ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah al-Sanad, the central operations room was alerted at dawn about falling projectiles and shrapnel in the affected area. Emergency responders, including medical teams and ambulances, quickly attended the scene.
Dr. al-Sanad noted that the six injured suffered a range of minor wounds, temporary hearing issues from loud explosions, and injuries related to falls caused by the blasts. “All patients received necessary medical care in line with approved protocols and remain in stable condition, with no serious complications reported,” he confirmed.
The incident comes amid rising regional tensions following a joint offensive by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28, which has reportedly resulted in over 1,340 casualties, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran has carried out missile and drone strikes targeting Israel, as well as nations hosting US military assets, including Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states. Additionally, Iran has imposed restrictions on maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz.
According to ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah al-Sanad, the central operations room was alerted at dawn about falling projectiles and shrapnel in the affected area. Emergency responders, including medical teams and ambulances, quickly attended the scene.
Dr. al-Sanad noted that the six injured suffered a range of minor wounds, temporary hearing issues from loud explosions, and injuries related to falls caused by the blasts. “All patients received necessary medical care in line with approved protocols and remain in stable condition, with no serious complications reported,” he confirmed.
The incident comes amid rising regional tensions following a joint offensive by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28, which has reportedly resulted in over 1,340 casualties, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran has carried out missile and drone strikes targeting Israel, as well as nations hosting US military assets, including Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states. Additionally, Iran has imposed restrictions on maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz.
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