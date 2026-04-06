Moci Launches New E-Services To Boost Digital Transformation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced the launch of five new intellectual property (IP) e-services yesterday, bringing the total number of digital services offered in this area to seven.

The initiative forms part of the Ministry's broader strategy to advance digital transformation, streamline procedures, and enhance the overall quality of services provided to beneficiaries.

According to the announcement shared on X, the newly introduced services are designed to simplify and accelerate processes related to copyright and neighbouring rights.

These include applications for copyright registration and deposit certificates, issuance of certificates, amendments, waivers, and“To Whom It May Concern” certificates.

By moving these services online, MoCI aims to reduce paperwork, minimise processing times, and provide users with a more seamless and accessible experience.

The services cater to a wide range of beneficiaries, including poets, researchers, authors, composers, artists, designers, architects, and software developers.

In addition, they extend to neighbouring rights holders such as performing artists, producers of sound recordings, and radio and television broadcasting organisations.

This inclusive approach underscores the Ministry's commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and the protection of intellectual property across various sectors.

In a parallel effort to further digital efficiency, MoCI also outlined a new electronic process for registering commodity prices for the first time through its platform.

This step is intended to simplify procedures for businesses, facilitate regulatory compliance, and enhance transparency in market practices.

By enabling faster and more accurate data entry, the platform helps ensure that information is processed efficiently, reducing delays and improving overall service delivery.

The introduction of these services aligns with MoCI's ongoing efforts to modernise its operations and adopt advanced digital solutions.

By accelerating transaction processing and reducing administrative burdens, the Ministry aims to create a more business-friendly environment that supports economic growth and innovation.

MoCI stated,“As part of its ongoing efforts in digital transformation and simplifying procedures, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry outlines the steps for registering commodity prices for the first time through its electronic platform, which contributes to facilitating compliance, accelerating transaction completion, and ensuring accurate and swift data entry.”