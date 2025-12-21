War Update: Ukraine Reports 235 Frontline Clashes In Past 24 Hours, Heavy Fighting Near Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook in its operational update as of 8:00 on Sunday, December 21.

“Russian forces carried out 70 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 166 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy conducted 3,609 shelling attacks, including 94 using multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 2,833 kamikaze drones,” the statement said.

Air strikes targeted, in particular, the areas of the following settlements: Izium in Kharkiv region, Dubovyky in Dnipropetrovsk region, Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia region, and Snihurivka in Mykolaiv region.

Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a cluster of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as another important target of the Russian invaders.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, nine combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 104 shelling attacks on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks near Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Vovchansk, Prylipka, and toward Izbytske and Hryhorivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, six enemy attacks were recorded. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled assault operations near Stepova Novoselivka and toward Nova Kruhliakivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times, attempting to advance near Ridkodub, Novoiehorivka, Novovodiane, Zarichne, Serednie, Kolodiazi, and toward Korovyn Yar.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assaults by Russian troops near Dronivka, Siversk, Vyimka, and toward Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched three attacks on Ukrainian defensive positions near Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 18 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 72 combat engagements occurred near Nykanorivka, Shakhove, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka, Dachne, and toward Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped 19 enemy attempts to break through defensive lines near Filiia, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Sosnivka, Verbove, Stepove, Vyshneve, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Russian invaders attempted to advance on Ukrainian positions 17 times near Varvarivka, Zelene, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Shcherbaky and toward Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to approach Ukrainian positions.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, total combat losses of Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through December 21, 2025, are estimated at approximately 1,196,740 personnel, including 1,130 over the past day.