Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Man armed with knife assault, smoke bombs kill three people in Taiwan

2025-12-20 05:05:34
(MENAFN) A man armed with a knife and smoke bombs killed at least three people and injured nine others in Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday, according to local media.

As stated by reports, the 27-year-old suspect began throwing smoke bombs near a metro station exit during evening rush hour and randomly stabbed bystanders. One victim reportedly died of cardiac arrest, while two others succumbed to stab injuries.

The suspect later jumped from a building while being pursued by police and died in a hospital, authorities said.

Videos circulating on social media show the attacker wearing what appears to be body armor and a mask, carrying a long knife, and deploying smoke bombs from a backpack.

According to local prosecutors, the suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant from earlier this year for failing to update his residence registration and neglecting to respond to a mandatory military draft notice.

