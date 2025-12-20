Sreenivasan Dies At 69: 7 MUST-WATCH Cult Classics By Malayalam Cinema Legend

The Malayalam film industry is in grief after Sreenivasan, the acclaimed actor, writer, and filmmaker whose work transformed the landscape of Malayalam cinema for over five decades, passed away on Saturday morning. Sreenivasan was known for his natural acting, insightful screenwriting, and a distinct combination of comedy and social satire. He appeared in over 225 films and wrote innumerable timeless writings that continue to resonate with viewers.

Born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam near Thalassery in Kerala's Kannur district, he established himself as a storyteller who could make people laugh, ponder, and connect intimately with the challenges of everyday life.

Here's a list of 7 of Malayalam cinema veteran Sreenivasan's top films to see, honouring his famous body of work as actor, writer, and filmmaker:

Nadodikkattu (1987)is a cult classic political comedy about two unemployed young men navigating life's oddities. Sreenivasan's comedic timing and keen societal criticism make this a must-see.

Sandesam (1991) – Widely considered as one of the best Malayalam satires of all time, this political comedy skilfully exposes factional politics, with Sreenivasan giving one of his most famous performances.

Vadakkunokkiyanthram (1989). Written and produced by Sreenivasan, this dark comedy delves into marital instability with sophisticated humour, marking a watershed moment in his directing career.

Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala (1998) -Another critically acclaimed film written and directed by him, this narrative of change and redemption combines societal insight with heart and earned national renown.

Varavelpu (1989) -This classic comedy-drama examines the struggles of Kerala's expatriate workers returning from the Gulf, with Sreenivasan's empathetic screenplay shining through.

Njan Prakashan (2018) – Sreenivasan's later jewel, this sarcastic comedy about ambition and identity, boasts a brilliant performance by Fahadh Faasil and crisp, humorous writing.

Katha Parayumpol (2007) - Sreenivasan wrote and co-produced this uplifting story about friendship and stardom, which resonated with audiences and is still a fan favourite.