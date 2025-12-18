403
Avanza IV Lounge Brings Global IV Wellness To Nashik
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Located in Samarth Nagar, near College Road, Avanza IV Lounge Clinic offers a curated menu of medical-grade IV drips for glow, anti-aging, immunity support, jet lag recovery, stress recovery, and complete detox, delivered in a relaxing lounge environment under clinical supervision. Each formulation is designed to infuse fluids, vitamins, antioxidants, and micronutrients directly into the bloodstream, supporting faster absorption than oral supplements and helping busy professionals, brides-to-be, and wellness-focused individuals feel and look their best.
Signature IV therapies for skin, energy, and recovery
Flagship treatments include Glow Booster and Anti-Aging IV therapies focused on brighter, more radiant-looking skin; Immunity and Super Detox drips tailored for frequent infections, burnout, or post illness recovery; and specialized protocols for jet lag, migraine support, and glutathione-based radiance programs. The clinic also offers disease-specific IV options for conditions such as PCOS, arthritis, fertility support, and fibromyalgia, giving patients access to targeted wellness protocols alongside their ongoing medical care.
Lounge experience with clinical standards
Avanza IV Lounge Clinic combines the comfort of a spa with the safety of a medical setting, featuring reclining chairs, calm interiors, and one-to-one monitoring by trained clinicians during each session. Every drip is administered using sterile techniques and pre-procedure evaluation, helping ensure that protocols are tailored to each client's needs and medical history.
Memberships and partnerships for ongoing wellness
To make IV wellness more accessible, the clinic has introduced tiered membership plans offering preferential pricing on multiple drips, priority booking, and benefits on at-home care products for regular clients. Avanza is also exploring collaborations with dermatology clinics, gyms, salons, and wellness centers in Nashik to create co-branded glow, bridal, and recovery programs that integrate IV therapy into broader beauty and fitness journeys.
About Avanza IV Lounge Clinic
Avanza IV Lounge Clinic is a specialized IV wellness and skin health center in Samarth Nagar, Nashik, focused on evidence informed IV vitamin and hydration therapies for glow, immunity, performance, and recovery. For appointments or partnership enquiries, interested clients and wellness partners can contact the clinic via its official website, avanzaivlounge or social channels under @avanza_iv_lounge_clinic
