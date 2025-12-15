Income Tax Dept 'Nudges' Taxpayers To Withdraw Bogus Donation Claims
The move is part of the tax department's 'NUDGE' campaign to help taxpayers correct returns.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex policy making body concerning direct taxes, recently launched a crackdown on many intermediaries who were involved in filing income tax returns with bogus claims of deductions and exemptions under the Income Tax Act.
During this exercise, it was revealed that some intermediaries have established networks of their agents all over India for filing returns with incorrect claims on commission basis.
"It was observed that huge amount of bogus claims have been made on account of donation to Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) or Charitable Institutions and reduced their tax obligations and have also claimed bogus refunds," the tax department said.
The department said that a targeted NUDGE campaign has been launched as a taxpayer friendly measure, providing them opportunity to update their ITRs and withdraw wrong claims if any.
"SMSs and email advisories are being issued from 12th December 2025 to such taxpayers on their registered mobile numbers and emails," the tax department said on Saturday in a release.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment