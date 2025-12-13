War Update: 146 Clashes On Frontline, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest Spot

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff reported this on Faceboo, according to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, 146 combat clashes have occurred. The enemy carried out one missile strike and 29 airstrikes, fired 30 rockets and dropped 72 glide bombs, conducted 2,960 attacks with kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,135 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas," the report states.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, two combat clashes occurred. The enemy carried out two airstrikes, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and conducted 126 shelling attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, there were nine clashes near Prylipka, Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy carried out two attacks on Ukrainian positions near Pishchane and Monachynivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces conducted 12 assaults near Serednie and towards Novyi Myr, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near Yampil, Serebrianka, and towards Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, no clashes were reported.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian invaders launched 17 assaults near Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, there were 42 Russian attempts to push Ukrainian troops; hotspots include Udachne, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, Sofiivka, Kucherov Yar, Nove Shakhove, Sukhetske, Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka. Ukrainian forces reportedly eliminated 31 and injured 27 enemy combatants, destroyed five vehicles, two special equipment units, one electronic warfare station, four motorcycles, 10 drones, plus damaged four vehicles, two drone control points, and eight enemy shelters.

Northern part ofunder control of Ukrainian forces – military

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, Russian forces conducted seven attacks near Verbove, Krasnohirsk, Pryvilne, and towards Oleksandrohrad, Rybne.

In the Huliaipole sector, eight attacks were repelled towards Rybne, Dobropillia, Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector, there was one failed Russian attack near Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske sector, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

Other sectors showed no significant changes.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian troops regained control of approximately 16 sq. km in Pokrovsk over the past weeks.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine