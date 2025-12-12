Purehealth Launches UAE's Largest And Most Advanced AI-Powered Standalone Diagnostic Laboratory

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As part of a groundbreaking advancement within the UAE's healthcare sector,

Abu Dhabi, December 2025: PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has unveiled its AI-powered Lab, a flagship AI-driven diagnostic facility developed under its subsidiary, PureLab.

As the UAE's largest and most advanced standalone diagnostic laboratory, the 70,000-square-foot facility is set to transform national diagnostic services through cutting-edge AI-driven automation, real-time quality control, and seamless integration with a network of over 140 laboratories holding more than 50 international accreditations.

Officially inaugurated by His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), alongside Her Excellency Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, and senior representatives from DoH and PureLab, the seven-storey AI-powered Lab is equipped to process more than 30 million samples annually. Designed with built-in capacity for future expansion, it is well-positioned to meet the UAE's growing demand for advanced diagnostic capabilities.

Her Excellency Dr. Fayeza Saif Alyafei, Executive Director of the Healthcare Quality Sector, at Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said:“The launch of PureLab's AI-powered Lab represents a significant step forward in advancing Abu Dhabi's vision for a smart, integrated, and patient-centered healthcare system. As the regulator, we are committed to fostering innovation and enabling high-impact investments that enhance diagnostic accuracy, accelerate care delivery, and improve health outcomes. Facilities like this contribute to positioning Abu Dhabi as a regional leader in precision diagnostics, AI-enabled healthcare, and sustainable system development.”

Operating 24/7, PureLab's AI-powered Lab represents a new era in diagnostic excellence, seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence, robotics, energy-efficient infrastructure, and the UAE's most advanced sample transport and automation systems. Designed for both scale and precision, the lab offers more than 1,800 test parameters across a broad spectrum of specialties, including anatomic pathology, molecular genetics, hematopathology, histocompatibility for organ and bone marrow transplants, infectious disease detection, and environmental testing.

The AI-powered Lab is powered by a multidisciplinary team of 1,300 expert consultants, bringing deep experience in laboratory management and clinical operations. Their collective expertise underpins a patient- and clinician-centric model focused on AI-enhanced diagnostic accuracy, data confidentiality and clinical relevance.

Arindam Haldar, Chief Executive Officer of PureLab, said:“The AI-powered Lab marks a new era in diagnostic excellence, integrating automation, artificial intelligence and clinical expertise to deliver faster, more accurate results at scale. Established as the UAE's core facility, it will serve as a national cornerstone for essential health programmes, including newborn screening, infectious disease monitoring, and transplant compatibility. As the country's largest laboratory network, PureLab is proud to be setting new benchmarks in quality, AI-driven innovation, and accessibility, advancing the UAE's vision for a world-class, data-driven healthcare ecosystem.”

At the heart of its innovation is an AI-powered digital pathology platform, which uses Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) to transform traditional slides into high-resolution digital images, enabling rapid AI-assisted analysis of disease markers and anomalies. As the AI-powered hub of the Digital Pathology Initiative, the lab connects oncology centres nationwide, supporting real-time remote slide viewing, virtual consultations, and faster, AI-enhanced clinical decisions. Comprehensive services in routine clinical pathology, such as chemistry, immunoassay, serology, coagulation, and microbiology, further establish the facility as the UAE's most advanced and reliable diagnostic centre.

In addition, the facility incorporates a range of sustainable features, including a fully hybrid transport fleet, paperless digital reporting, energy-efficient window films, and rooftop solar panels, aligning with the UAE's net-zero emissions strategy.

Designed for centralised efficiency, the lab allows healthcare providers to submit a wide range of tests through a unified, cost-effective platform, reducing dependency on multiple laboratories. It also supports community-based diagnostics, including walk-in services and home-testing pilots, aligning with the UAE's patient-centric data-driven healthcare vision.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.



SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises: