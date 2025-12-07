Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Special Envoy Meets Representative Of Uzbek President

2025-12-07 03:01:56
The Peninsula

Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab met with Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan H E Dr. Ismatulla Irgashev, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries and developments in the Afghanistan.

