China Sends Dual Data Exchange Satellites into Space
(MENAFN) China executed a dual satellite deployment Friday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center located in the nation's northwestern region, marking another advancement in the country's expanding space communications infrastructure.
A Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket propelled the VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) satellites into orbit, a state-run news agency reported. The commercial launch vehicle has become a reliable workhorse for China's rapidly growing space program.
The mission lifted off at 5 pm local time (0900GMT), with both spacecraft achieving successful insertion into their designated orbital paths. Mission controllers confirmed the satellites reached their intended trajectories without complications.
The VDES technology is designed to enhance maritime communication capabilities and data transmission systems globally.
