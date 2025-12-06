7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Remote Area Between Alaska, Canada
A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake on Saturday shook a mountainous, sparsely populated area straddling the border of the US state of Alaska and Canada's Yukon territory, seismologists said.
The temblor at 2041 GMT was followed by more than 30 aftershocks ranging from magnitude 5.1 to 3.3 over the next three hours, according to the US Geological Survey.Recommended For You Restaurant Review: Modern Dubai bistro FLOR is setting a new standard for casual-fine dining
The epicentre was about 155 miles (248km) west of Whitehorse, the capital of Canada's Yukon, and 230 miles northwest of Alaska's capital Juneau.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In Yakutat, Alaska, near the epicenter, police chief Theo Capes told AFP there were no injuries or damages reported from the quake that "lasted surprisingly long, 15 to 20 seconds."
There was no threat of a tsunami, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment