Swiss Get 'Attractive' Draw For 2026 Football World Cup

Swiss manager Murat Yakin and his team can smile, RTS said. Once again, Switzerland (17th in the FIFA rankings) have avoided coming up against overly formidable opponents.

“It's an attractive and definitely manageable group,” Yakin said.“Now that the draw has been made, we need to plan our trip and find the ideal base camp.”

The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, comprises 48 teams split into 12 groups of four. To qualify for the knockout round of 32, a country needs to finish in the top two of its group or be one of eight best-performing third-placed teams.

Canada are 27th in the FIFA rankings, Qatar 51st. The Qataris lost all three of their matches on home soil in 2022. Switzerland's third opponent will be Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina, who are all having to qualify via play-offs.

The Swiss will begin their World Cup journey on June 13 in San Francisco. Switzerland will play in Canada and on the west coast of the US. The schedule will be published by FIFA at 6pm on Saturday.

Adapted from French by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

