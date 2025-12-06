403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia missile cause disruptions in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Russia launched a fresh series of missile and drone attacks across Ukraine on Saturday morning, causing power outages in several regions and interrupting railway operations. The Russian Defense Ministry has not issued a statement regarding the attacks.
Nikolay Kalashnik, head of the Kiev regional administration, said three people were injured in various settlements during what he described as a “massive” strike. Ukraine’s national railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsya, reported rerouting trains after an attack targeted rail infrastructure in Fastov, approximately 70 kilometers southwest of the capital.
In Novye Petrovtsi, a village north of Kiev, officials reported that a 5,500-square-meter warehouse caught fire after debris from a downed drone struck the facility. In Chernigov, a city near the Russian border, authorities confirmed a strike on critical infrastructure, though no further details were provided.
According to media reports, parts of Dnepr in central Ukraine experienced power outages, with blackouts also affecting the Kiev region. Other reports indicated that Lviv faced electricity disruptions as well. Social media posts showed black smoke over Lutsk, an industrial hub near the Polish border, where the mayor confirmed a fire at a food supply depot.
Nikolay Kalashnik, head of the Kiev regional administration, said three people were injured in various settlements during what he described as a “massive” strike. Ukraine’s national railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsya, reported rerouting trains after an attack targeted rail infrastructure in Fastov, approximately 70 kilometers southwest of the capital.
In Novye Petrovtsi, a village north of Kiev, officials reported that a 5,500-square-meter warehouse caught fire after debris from a downed drone struck the facility. In Chernigov, a city near the Russian border, authorities confirmed a strike on critical infrastructure, though no further details were provided.
According to media reports, parts of Dnepr in central Ukraine experienced power outages, with blackouts also affecting the Kiev region. Other reports indicated that Lviv faced electricity disruptions as well. Social media posts showed black smoke over Lutsk, an industrial hub near the Polish border, where the mayor confirmed a fire at a food supply depot.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment