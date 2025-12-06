Dubai Residents Save Up To Dh1,600 By Timing Purchases As DSF Deals Kick Off

Even before the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) shopping rush peaks, residents said that they are already planning their purchases, waiting for discounts to kick in before buying items they have postponed for months.

While queuing at a perfume store in Deira City Centre, Ahmed El Sayed said he has been holding off on buying fragrances since September.“I have been waiting for almost three months to buy perfumes,” he said.“The sales staff already informed me that DSF discounts are starting, so I know I will save a lot.”

Recommended For You

The Egyptian sales executive is travelling on December 12 and plans to complete his shopping before flying out. He plans to buy nearly 12 bottles of perfume for family members back home in Cairo.“If I buy them without discounts, it will come to around Dh3,600. With DSF offers, it should cost me nearly Dh2,000. I will (be able to) save more than Dh1,500,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Meanwhile, Asif Sheikh was checking price tags on winter jackets and children's accessories at Deira City Centre - items he deliberately did not purchase since early autumn.

“I have been tracking these prices since September,” the Indian accountant said.“The store staff already told me the discounts are coming. The same jackets that were Dh260 earlier should now cost around Dh140.”

The Al Qusais resident will be travelling to Kazakhstan on December 21, and he plans to buy winter wear, school bags and small gifts for children.“I know I will save at least Dh400 by waiting. That's why I didn't buy anything earlier.”

Similarly, businessman Shaver Hussain also delayed buying new running shoes and sportswear for months in anticipation of DSF deals.

“The shoes I want are around Dh480 right now,” he said.“Once DSF offers begin, I expect to get them for around Dh240. I will easily save 50 per cent in just one item.”

He also plans to pick up sportswear for himself and his brothers back home.“The bundle should cost me about Dh500 during DSF. Without offers, it would be around Dh800 to Dh1,000,” he said.

While shopping activity is only beginning to pick up, mall staff said that many customers are already enquiring about discounts and reserving items. With DSF running until January, residents expect to spread their shopping over the coming weeks, especially ahead of winter travel and family visits.