President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-UAE Cooperation Agenda Covers A Broad Range Of Areas
“Our fruitful joint activities in the economic and trade, oil and gas, renewable energy, investment, digitalization and other areas are developing successfully,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.
“I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts consistently and successfully to strengthen and diversify our cooperation that will serve the well-being of our countries and peoples,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment