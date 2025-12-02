Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan-UAE Cooperation Agenda Covers A Broad Range Of Areas

2025-12-02 03:05:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Currently, cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates covers a broad range of areas,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory letter to President of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of his country's national holiday – Independence Day.

“Our fruitful joint activities in the economic and trade, oil and gas, renewable energy, investment, digitalization and other areas are developing successfully,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

“I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts consistently and successfully to strengthen and diversify our cooperation that will serve the well-being of our countries and peoples,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

AzerNews

