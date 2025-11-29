403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Set for Official State Visit to India in December
(MENAFN) The Kremlin disclosed Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is set for an official state visit to India, scheduled for December 4-5.
Putin will arrive following an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to official statements from Moscow. The Kremlin characterized the upcoming trip as "significant, providing an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the entire agenda of Russian-Indian relations."
Moscow's announcement emphasized the bilateral relationship as a "special, privileged strategic partnership," noting discussions between Putin and Modi will address pressing international and regional matters. The Russian leader is also slated to meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu during the visit.
"The talks are expected to result in the adoption of a joint statement and the signing of a number of bilateral interagency and commercial documents," the statement added.
News of the visit first emerged in August when Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval made the revelation. Media quoted him during discussions with Russian Security Council chief Sergey Shoygu as confirming Putin would visit the country "at the end of the year."
Putin recently hosted Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Moscow on November 18, when the diplomat traveled to Russia's capital for a Shanghai Cooperation Organization gathering.
Putin will arrive following an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to official statements from Moscow. The Kremlin characterized the upcoming trip as "significant, providing an opportunity to comprehensively discuss the entire agenda of Russian-Indian relations."
Moscow's announcement emphasized the bilateral relationship as a "special, privileged strategic partnership," noting discussions between Putin and Modi will address pressing international and regional matters. The Russian leader is also slated to meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu during the visit.
"The talks are expected to result in the adoption of a joint statement and the signing of a number of bilateral interagency and commercial documents," the statement added.
News of the visit first emerged in August when Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval made the revelation. Media quoted him during discussions with Russian Security Council chief Sergey Shoygu as confirming Putin would visit the country "at the end of the year."
Putin recently hosted Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Moscow on November 18, when the diplomat traveled to Russia's capital for a Shanghai Cooperation Organization gathering.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment