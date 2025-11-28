Qatar Wins Membership On IMO Executive Council For Third Consecutive Time

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: The State of Qatar has won a seat on the Executive Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in Category C for the third consecutive time.

This victory was secured during elections held as part of the 34th session of the IMO Assembly in London.

This win reaffirms Qatar's prominent position in the global maritime transport sector and demonstrates the international maritime community's confidence in the country's constructive role in joint efforts to enhance maritime safety and security, protect the marine environment, and develop sustainable maritime transport.

On this occasion, Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani, expressed his pride in this achievement, which reflects international recognition of Qatar's ongoing efforts to develop the maritime sector.

He emphasized that Qatar's election to the Executive Council for the third consecutive time is a testament to the wise vision of its leadership in strengthening the country's presence in international organizations and solidifying its position as a leading maritime logistics hub in the region and the world.

HE the Minister stated, "This achievement is a direct reflection of the State of Qatar's commitment to the principles of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and its unwavering dedication to supporting its objectives of achieving safe, sustainable, and environmentally friendly maritime transport."

He added, "We will continue to work with member states to enhance international cooperation and exchange expertise, contributing to the development of the global maritime transport system."

His Excellency also acknowledged the confidence shown by brotherly and friendly member states that supported the State of Qatar's candidacy for membership on the Executive Council for the third consecutive time.

He commended the efforts of all national entities that contributed to this success, reflecting the spirit of cooperation and integration among state institutions in achieving Qatari accomplishments on the international stage.

For his part, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom and Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the IMO HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani, affirmed that this victory reinforces the active role the State plays in supporting international efforts to advance the maritime transport sector.

He considered the State's continued membership on the Executive Council a reflection of the international maritime community's appreciation for the qualitative achievements Qatar has made in the areas of port infrastructure, maritime governance, and marine environmental protection.

His Excellency stated, "The renewal of confidence in the State of Qatar reflects its unwavering commitment to actively participating in international decision-making related to maritime navigation and transport, and underscores its keenness to support constructive cooperation between the organization and its member states in a way that serves the future of global maritime transport."

The State of Qatar's election to the Executive Council for the third consecutive time is an achievement that strengthens its international presence in specialized United Nations organizations and reflects its ongoing efforts to develop the maritime transport sector in line with the goals of its National Vision 2030 towards a diversified and sustainable economy.